U S Global Investors Inc. Has $21.87 Million Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468,453 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,563. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

