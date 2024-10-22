UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. UFP Industries comprises 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $71,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.