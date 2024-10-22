Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.