United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$128.50 and last traded at C$128.03, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.16.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

About United Co.s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. United Co.s’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

(Get Free Report)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.