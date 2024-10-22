United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$128.50 and last traded at C$128.03, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.16.
United Co.s Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.09% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter.
United Co.s Announces Dividend
About United Co.s
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.