Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $63.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

