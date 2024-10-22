UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00009092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $14.49 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,180,093 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,185,201.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.10084971 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,599,691.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

