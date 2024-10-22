USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.9 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 118,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,924. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

