Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,058,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $54,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $103,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

