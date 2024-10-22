Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

