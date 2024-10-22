Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 494,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after buying an additional 456,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 538,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,670. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.