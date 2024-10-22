Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,663,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

