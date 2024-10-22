Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.97. 116,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

