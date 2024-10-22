Vicus Capital Invests $586,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

