Vicus Capital Sells 8,012 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 11,805,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,370,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.