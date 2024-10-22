Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $124.70 and last traded at $125.30. Approximately 1,979,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,967,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.
VST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.10.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
