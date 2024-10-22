Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.18. The company had a trading volume of 961,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

