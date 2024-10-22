Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 853 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,974. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

