Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. 2,198,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

