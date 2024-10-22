Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 4,832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,219. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.