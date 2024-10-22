Waterway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

