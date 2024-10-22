Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.
Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Webster Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:WBS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. 997,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,113 shares of company stock worth $711,920 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
