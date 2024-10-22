Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 51.2% per year over the last three years.

WIW opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

