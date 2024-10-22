Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $18.30.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
