WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $261,374.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00103616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

