WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) by 2,071,200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC's holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 88.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the second quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,750. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

