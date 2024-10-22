Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Elwood G. Norris Sells 22,186 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 22,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $36,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,818.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Wrap Technologies Stock Performance
Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 35,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,956. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 377.99% and a negative return on equity of 240.61%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wrap Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What are earnings reports?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.