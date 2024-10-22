Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Elwood G. Norris Sells 22,186 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 22,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $36,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,818.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Wrap Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 35,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,956. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 377.99% and a negative return on equity of 240.61%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

About Wrap Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

