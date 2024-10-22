WT Wealth Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. 687,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,054. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

