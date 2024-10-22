WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,812. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

