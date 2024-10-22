WT Wealth Management Purchases 563 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

