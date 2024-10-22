WT Wealth Management Trims Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 1,402,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

