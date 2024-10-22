Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FRT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

