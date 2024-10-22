Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $622.44 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $622.44 million and $64.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.12 or 0.00056519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00033820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

