ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.03. 77,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 754,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZK shares. Macquarie began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

