14,659 Shares in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 44.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Iradimed Corporation has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

