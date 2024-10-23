16,279 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE IPG opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

