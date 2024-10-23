16,779 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

