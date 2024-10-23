312 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

