5,000 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.