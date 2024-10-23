562 Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,396. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

