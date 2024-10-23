A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 361,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

