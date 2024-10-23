Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Purchased Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. 191,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

About Senator Boozman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

