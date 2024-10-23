Accordant Advisory Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,091.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $898.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,095.75.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.