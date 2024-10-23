ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Head to Head Review

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions and Inchcape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 6 0 2.75 Inchcape 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.53%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Inchcape.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -14.53% -13.20% -6.17% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Inchcape shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Inchcape”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $543.70 million 5.64 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -38.67 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inchcape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Inchcape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

