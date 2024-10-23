AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.18 and last traded at $222.40, with a volume of 54371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

