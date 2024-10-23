Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Aion has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $709,960.50 and $27.82 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00066523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,472.57 or 0.37998208 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

