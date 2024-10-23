Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $144.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 597,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $265,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

