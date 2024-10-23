Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,132,000 after purchasing an additional 390,930 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,393 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

