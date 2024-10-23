Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,045 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $207.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

