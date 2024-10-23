Altus Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 721,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

