Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $851,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. 64,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

